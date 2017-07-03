Mon, 03
Pitchers nightclub set to open at former Bar Sport site

Grace Witherden

Reporter:

Grace Witherden

A new nightclub and restaurant looks set to open in King Street in September.

According to its website, Pitchers will open at the former site of Bar Sport Maidenhead, and will be open until 3.30am on Friday and Saturday nights.

On its website, it states 'Pitchers bar, restaurant, and nightclub will be a one-of-a-kind venue in Maidenhead’ with ‘funky live bands and DJs’.

It adds: "If there’s one thing we know how to do at Pitchers it’s how to celebrate in style."

The website also states it will be open on weekdays for major sporting events, which will be shown on the 40 screens in the building.

No date has been given for an official opening.

Bar Sport has been closed since July last year.

In January, a website was set up announcing the Bar Sport site was due to relaunch as a 'members' cocktail bar' in February, but it has remained closed since then.

Visit www.pitchersmaidenhead.com for more information.

