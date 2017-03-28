Rick Stein bringing pop-up cinema experience to Cliveden

World class food and film will be combined this summer when celebrity chef Rick Stein provides the menu for a pop-up cinema at Cliveden.

The Pop-Up Picture Company — the team behind Tom Kerridge's pop-up cinema experience which came to Marlow in December — is set to return with more gastronomic film nights in June.

The first event will see renowned restaurateur Stein come to the historic Cliveden House with his Sunset Cinema, which will be based in the walled Spa Garden.

The cinema will run from June 21, before it moves to Chewton Glen Hotel in Hampshire form July 9.

Films including La La Land, The Usual Suspects, Forrest Gump and The Big Lebowski will be shown.

The experience will see guests enjoy classic films and a menu of seafood dishes curated by Stein, known for his restaurants in Padstow and Falmouth.

It will also feature a vegetarian option and seasonal dishes including lamb curry.

Stein said: "I’ve always loved going to the cinema, but sometimes I just love making myself something delicious to eat, putting on a great movie and settling down for the evening.

"The Pop-Up Picture Company is a perfect combination of all these elements – that great cinema atmosphere, with dinner served to the comfort of your sofa and the added bonus of simply stunning locations. I’m really looking forward to the summer."

Tickets will cost £65 per person and will go on sale at the end of April.

Visit http://popuppicturecompany.co.uk/ to find out more.