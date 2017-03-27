Maidenhead takeaway Sizzler's applies to stay open until 5am at weekends

A popular chicken and kebab restaurant has applied for permission to serve food later.

Sizzler’s in Queen Street applied for planning permission on Tuesday, March 7.

The takeaway has proposed to stay open from 11am-3am Monday to Thursday and 11am-5am on Friday and Saturday, and 11am to midnight on Sundays.

Sizzler’s currently closes at 11pm.

A decision is expected to made by the Royal Borough on Tuesday, May 2.