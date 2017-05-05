Fri, 05
Sat, 06
Sun, 07
SECTION INDEX

Firefighters called to tumble dryer fire in Dorney pub

Stephen Delahunty

Reporter:

Stephen Delahunty

0
Elderly man rescued from flat fire in Slough

Firefighters attended a fire in the laundry room of a pub in Village Road, Dorney earlier today.

At around 3pm this afternoon two crews from Slough, one from Maidenhead and one from Langley were called to The Palmer Arms Pub for about 45 minutes.

Firefighters used two hose reels, four sets of breathing apparatus, a thermal imaging camera and a ladder to extinguish the fire which was contained to the laundry room.

Paramedics treated a 21-year-old man at the scene who was suffering from the effects of smoke inhalation.

The cause of the fire was a faulty tumble dryer.

Comments

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on

Characters left: 1500

Most Shared

Most Commented

Top Ten Articles

© Copyright 2016 Baylis Media Limited All right reserved