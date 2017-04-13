Royal Borough opens Thrift Wood Farm parkland to public

An extra 86 acres of parkland has opened just in time for the Easter break, the Royal Borough announced today.

The extension to Ockwells Park, in Ockwells Road, includes new walkways and woods with routes than can take up to an hour to hike over.

A total of £725,000 was spent by the council to buy part of Thrift Wood Farm last summer, and it has designated it as a public open space.

Cllr Samantha Rayner, cabinet member for culture and communities, said: “I am delighted the recent purchase of Thrift Wood Farm will give our residents and visitors more public open space to enjoy.

“The Royal Borough recognises the importance of having beautiful parks and countryside to enjoy in improving the health and wellbeing of everyone.

"Ockwells Park and Thrift Wood offers a unique opportunity to enjoy a park rich in nature.

“It is positively blooming at this time of year with wildflowers and blossoming trees that can be enjoyed by everyone and would make a perfect day trip during the Easter break.

“The new walking routes are an excellent way to get your bearings and take in the wonderful views and offer a fun way to get active in this beautiful woodland setting.”

Equipment from the previous owner has been cleared, a bridge over the Cut has been repaired, and the car park has been extended.

The onsite cafe will also have leaflets available which detail the new walking routes.

The extra land can be accessed by either the existing way in or three new entrances located on the bridleway between Holyport and Cox Green.

More work, including the addition of benches, will take place in the weeks to come and a formal opening ceremony will go ahead next month.