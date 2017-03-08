Wed, 08
Burst water main causing disruption in Cox Green

Reporter:

James Preston

0
Photo by @MaidenheadFS

A burst water main in Cox Green Road is causing disruption to houses and schools in the area.

Cox Green School and Lowbrook Academy have been forced to close for the day.

In a statement on its website, Cox Green School said it has been told it will take six to eight hours to repair the burst main.

Maidenhead firefighters have also been called out to help deal with the incident.

A statement on South East Water's website said: “We currently have a burst water main which may be affecting some customers in this area.

"Customers may be experiencing no water or low water pressure.

"We would like to apologise for any inconvenience caused and reassure customers that we are working hard to fix the main as quickly as possible.”

