Travellers pitch up near Cookham Moor

A group of travellers pitched up in Marsh Meadow near Cookham Moor last night.

More than half a dozen caravans are on the popular dog-walking site, which played host to the Let's Rock the Moor festival at the weekend.

It is not yet clear whether it is the same group who were moved on from Wooburn Green yesterday evening.

A group of travellers set up camp on the same site almost exactly one year ago.