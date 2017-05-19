Belgian princess to give talk in Cookham

Royalty is due to attend a High Street meeting of media professionals.

The Media Hub will welcome Princess Marie-Esméralda of Belgium to its get-together next week.

The princess, who is the aunt of King Philippe, has worked as a journalist and a writer, having authored seven books.

She will give a talk on her career and 16 women who have won the Nobel Peace Prize.

Attendees will be able to hear her at the Media Hub’s next meeting at Bel and the Dragon pub in Cookham High Street at 7.30pm on Thursday, May 25.

Tickets cost £20 and are available online.

A total of £5 from each ticket will go to a business training programme run in a disadvantaged community in Ethiopia.

Visit themediahubuk.com for more information.