Travel advice issued ahead of Let's Rock the Moor and Pub in the Park

Travel advice has been issued ahead of hit 80s festival Let's Rock the Moor in Cookham on Saturday.

The event will take place on the same weekend as Tom Kerridge's Pub in the Park event in Marlow and roads are expected to be busy.

Today, Let's Rock the Moor posted on its Facebook page: "As there's another event happening in Marlow this weekend, we expect the roads around the A404 and A4155 to be much busier than usual.

"If you're driving to Let's Rock The Moor we advise you to plan your route and to give yourself extra time to get to our event."

Visitors have been urged to follow yellow signs to on-site parking, and not to park in Cookham High Street, Berries Road, Terrys Lane or elsewhere in the Cookhams.

No extra train services will be laid on for anyone looking to get to and from the events on the Marlow branch line. One train per hour is operated in each direction.

A Great Western Railway spokesman said: “These are weekend events rather than weekday, and the level of service provided is expected to cater for demand.”

Special road arrangements have also been laid on for Pub in the Park.

A Transport for Bucks spokesman said: "For this weekend's festival Lower Pound Lane, Marlow, will be reopened by special arrangement. The Causeway will be closed from 6pm tonight until 8am Monday, and the footpath running alongside the river adjacent to the park will also be closed, with a diversion around the park in place, from 10pm tonight until 8am Monday.

Both events are sold-out.

Let's Rock the Moor, which will feature OMD, Sister Sledge and A Flock of Seagulls, begins at 11am on Saturday.

Pub in the Park is over three days from tomorrow at 6pm.