Thousands sign Cookham mum's petition to save Aussie soap Neighbours

A petition urging Channel 5 to keep Neighbours on UK airwaves that looks set to smash its 10,000 signatures goal today was started by a ‘shocked’ Cookham mum.

Kate Winrow-Davies, 36, who lives in the High Street, is a lifetime fan of the long-running Australian daytime soap.

It was reported in the national press over the weekend that negotiations between the show’s producers and the broadcaster had stalled.

Kate was encouraged to start a petition on Saturday night by fellow members of a Facebook Neighbours fan group.

“I think it’s just a fun show. It’s something I think everyone has grown up with,” she said.

“It’s not as depressing as some of the UK soaps.

“It’s my guilty pleasure.

“I didn’t mean for this to become as big as it has.

“It’s really crazy.”

“I was really shocked.”

Kate considers the show, which has helped launch the careers of globally famous stars including Russell Crowe, Kylie Minogue and Margot Robbie, to be a chance for a brief bit of ‘escapism’.

She is a full-time mum for her four-year-old daughter and one-year-old son.

“I’m at home with the children. It’s my 30 minutes.

“It was something I had in my childhood.

“It’s family friendly.

“I don’t mind them watching Neighbours.”

Despite being worried that her interest in the show made her ‘sound like such a geek’, the petition showed she wasn’t alone in her love for the goings-on in Ramsay Street.

It needed less than 100 signatures to hit its target of 10,000 at 3.25pm today.

Kate also believed she could draw parallels between the fictional Australian road and Cookham High Street.

“It is a bit like Ramsay Street, I suppose.

“Everyone knows everyone.

“In the nicest possible sense – I love living in Cookham.”

Visit www.change.org/p/channel-5-keep-neighbours-on-uk-tv to view the petition.