Odney Club conference centre could be opened to wider public

A corporate facility reserved for John Lewis staff could be opened to the wider public if plans are approved by the council.

The Sir Bernard Miller Conference Centre, at the Odney Club in Odney Lane, was granted planning permission in 2005 with a condition that it ‘shall be used only by or on behalf of the owners and occupiers of the Odney Club’.

This was designed to ensure visitors to the site would not cause an unacceptable increase in traffic.

The John Lewis Partnership regularly holds in-house conferences there and now wants to open it to the wider public to make use of increased income it would bring to the Odney Club.

The plans can be viewed by visiting www.rbwm.gov.uk and using reference 17/00129.

A consultation is due to be completed by Wednesday, March 1, and a decision is due by Thursday, March 23.