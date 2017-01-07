Arson suspected after fire in block of flats

A suspected arson attack in a block of flats was stopped from getting out of control thanks to the quick action of residents.

Firefighters from Maidenhead Fire Station were called to the flats in Cookham Road at about 2pm today (Saturday).

People living in the flats were alerted to the blaze in the communal stairwell by a smoke alarm and called the fire brigade and dealt with the fire before it got out of control.

Watch manager Chris Havers said said it had the potential to be more serious if it wasn't for the people livng in the flats acting quickly.

The incident is now being investigated by police and arson is the suspected cause.