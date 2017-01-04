SECTION INDEX

Firefighters called to Cookham chimney fire

Reporter:

James Harrison

comments 0
Firefighters had to be called to a chimney fire in Cookham last night (Tuesday).

A crew from Maidenhead was sent to the terraced house in the Pound at about 5.25pm and spent about two hours securing the property.

Homes either side were also affected by smoke.

No one was injured.

