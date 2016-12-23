SECTION INDEX

Cookham churches hold Christmas services

comments 0
Cookham churches hold Christmas services

A host of Christmas events will take place in two churches this weekend.


Holy Trinity Church, in Church Gate, Cookham, and St John the Baptist Church, in Church Road, Cookham Dean, will each host a crib service at 6pm and midnight mass at 11.30pm on Christmas Eve.


Both will also host Holy Communion at 8am on Christmas Day, and St John the Baptist will later hold Eucharist at 9.15am.

Holy Trinity will also host its own Eucharist at 11am, and a candlelight service that starts at 6.30pm.

Comments

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on

Characters left: 1500

Most Shared

Most Commented

Photo Galleries

Top Ten Articles

Update: Man dies following M4 crash

Update: Man dies following M4 crash

The crash, which took place at about 7am today (Thursday), involved three vehicles. One man sadly died as a result of the collision and his next of kin have been informed.

© Copyright 2016 Baylis Media Limited All right reserved