Cookham churches hold Christmas services

A host of Christmas events will take place in two churches this weekend.



Holy Trinity Church, in Church Gate, Cookham, and St John the Baptist Church, in Church Road, Cookham Dean, will each host a crib service at 6pm and midnight mass at 11.30pm on Christmas Eve.



Both will also host Holy Communion at 8am on Christmas Day, and St John the Baptist will later hold Eucharist at 9.15am.

Holy Trinity will also host its own Eucharist at 11am, and a candlelight service that starts at 6.30pm.