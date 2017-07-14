Fri, 14
Oakley Court Hotel wins national award

Tara O'Connor

Reporter:

Tara O'Connor

A national award win was celebrated by staff at the Oakley Court Hotel.

On Tuesday, July 4, the hotel in Windsor Road was awarded the Sustainable Business Award at the Catey Awards.

The awards are run by The Caterer magazine and were presented at a glamorous ceremony at the Grosvenor House hotel in London.

A statement on the hotel’s Facebook page said: “An amazing night for the Oakley Court team, winning the much sought after Catey Award for sustainable business.”

