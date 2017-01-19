Nominations open for first Business Girls Network INSPIRE Conference and Awards

‘Inspiring women’ is the theme for an inaugural event and awards presentation set to be hosted by The Business Girls Network.

The INSPIRE Conference and Awards will take place on March 8. An all-day event, it will provide an opportunity to network and build relationships with like-minded women.

The main aim of The Business Girls Network is to empower women and offer them a local network that promotes inclusivity and collaboration.

Founder Amanda Ayres said: “Sometimes all we need is someone who believes in us. The community has grown so much and demonstrates the need for supporting and empowering women.”

The event will celebrate International Women’s Day and the third birthday of Maidenhead Business Girls, which is part of the network.

It will feature a line-up of inspiring guest speakers.

They are: Julie Waddell, founder of food business Moorish; Esther Nagle, who used yoga to help beat an alcohol addiction; Tabitha Beaven, laughter expert and founder of Light Mind who launched Maidenhead’s Tuneless Choir, and Sarah Burns, co-chairman of the charity Smart Works Reading.

Smart Works, which is the charity partner for the conference, provides high quality interview clothes, styling advice and interview training to women in need. The conference will feature a Dressing for Success Drive with attendees asked to donate business appropriate clothing, shoes and accessories.

The event, which runs from 9.30am-5pm at Weir Bank in Bray, will also feature the very first Business Girls Awards, including one sponsored by the Advertiser. Categories are listed below and you can make nominations from today (Thursday).

The closing date is midnight on February 9, and three women will be short-listed as finalists in each category. Voting opens on February 16 and closes at midnight on March 1, with the winners announced at the conference.

Visit www.thebusinessgirlsnetwork.com/inspireconference for more details and to make nominations.

The categories and sponsors:



Business Girl of the Year Award – Flourish PR

This category will recognise individual women who have achieved significant accomplishments and who have founded and run their own company.

This woman will be the driving force behind success and have shown exceptional abilities in mentoring other women; and/or who have achieved significant growth and results.

An exceptional role model who shows innovation, audacity and tenacity, she has done it all, including juggling family and business life.

Business Girl Rising Star – Hand and Foot Beauty Clinic

This category will recognize women aged 30 and under.

This woman is a ‘Woman to Watch’ with raw talent. She may be a future leader and/or somebody just starting out in business or who has already formed her own company.

This woman must have a real passion for their business, vitality, determination and a real potential for growth.

Best Home-Based Business Award – Leggup

This award celebrates the ever-increasing number of women turning towards home-based entrepreneurship. Women in this category often have to overcome barriers such as isolation, separating work from personal life and being stereotyped as a ‘hobby company’. The winner will have shown great self-discipline, determination and passion to develop a successful home-based business.

Business Girl Heart of the Community Award – Sophie Comas

This category celebrates a woman who is instrumental in delivering change throughout her community.

She is someone who engenders true community spirit. She enhances the local area by being at the heart of the community where her organisation operates, and adds value to the lives and outlook of those within the community.

Service of the Year Award – Maidenhead Podiatry

This is a woman who delivers an excellent service and sets her company apart from the competition. The award will recognise a woman who consistently demonstrates they give an unrivalled service to their customers and have gone the extra mile for their customers.

Longevity of customer relationships, customer loyalty and retention of customers should be a key consideration when nominating for this award.

Creative Business Girl of the Year Award – Norwoods Accountancy

This award will highlight, recognise and celebrate a woman who demonstrates a flair for creativity in her business. The creative sector encompasses marketing, dance, graphic design, photography, food, beauty and visual art to name but a few.

Most Inspiring and Active Business Girl of the Year Award – Inspire Hot Yoga

This award is to recognise a woman who demonstrates strong leadership qualities and is a true role model to other women and plays a key role in the Business Girls community.

This category will recognise a woman who effects positive change and who provides support and assistance to other women and has the ability to motivate.

Best New Business Award – Liz Hayward

This award will go to a woman who has launched a new venture which is less than a year old, with passion, enthusiasm and an unwavering desire to succeed. We are looking for a woman, with a great idea who looks destined for long-term success.

Business Girl Community Business of the Year – Maidenhead Advertiser



This award recognises the positive impact women and their businesses can have on their communities by engaging locally and contributing to the SME economy. The winner will be a female-led business that can demonstrate not only its own success, but also the benefits resulting from its interaction with other businesses and the wider community.

To nominate a business for the award, simply email nicolah@baylismedia.co.uk and explain in 200 words or less which business you think deserves recognition. Please provide the name of the business, its address and your own name.

You have until midnight on February 9 to make your nominations, after which three businesses will be short-listed as finalists for the award.







