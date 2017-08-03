Welcome to Burnaham? Spelling mistake spotted on new street sign

Council bosses have been left red-faced after a street sign at the five points junction in Burnham has been replaced with a glaring spelling error.

A member of the public noticed a worker putting up the sign earlier today (Thursday) at the junction of Burnham Lane and Lower Britwell Road.

Slough Borough Council was responsible for putting up the sign.

The council's official account tweeted earlier today: "Whoops. Our bad. That will be coming right back down again!"