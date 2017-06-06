19-year-old man suffers stab wound in Burnham assault

A 19-year-old man suffered a stab wound to his thigh when he was assaulted in Almond Road in Burnham on Saturday night.

The man was walking in the road at about 10pm when he was approached from behind by 'two or three' males.

He was assaulted with an unidentified item and suffered a stab wound to his thigh. The man required medical treatment and is still in hospital.

The attackers, who were described as wearing dark clothing, left on foot in the direction of Wyndham Crescent.

Investigating officer Detective Constable Luke Pratt, from Aylesbury Force CID, said: "We have launched an investigation and we are determined to identify those responsible.

"We are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the incident or any suspicious behaviour in the area. If you have any information, no matter how insignificant it may seem, please call Thames Valley Police on 101, quoting incident reference 43170161411."

Alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.