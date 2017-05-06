Man rescued from house fire in Burnham

Firefighers rescued a man in his fifties in the early hours of this morning after he fell asleep with the kitchen hob on.

A crew from Maidenhead and two from Slough were called to a house in Derwent Drive, Burnham at about 4am after neighbours heard the man's smoke alarm.

On arrival firefighters found a developing kitchen fire that was quickly contained and the man in the living room.

On exiting the property, the man was given oxygen at the scene by the ambulance service and discharged.

Firefighters attended the incident for about one-and-a-half hours.