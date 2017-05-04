Van spends several hours wedged under Burnham railway bridge

Drivers faced delays this morning after a white van got itself wedged under the bridge in Station Road in Burnham this morning.

Thames Valley Police confirmed that it was called at about 10am and that officers attended the scene and the vehicle was removed.

According to witnesses, the van was still there several hours later at 1pm.

No one was injured and no arrests were made.

It is the not the first time a driver has fallen victim to the low bridge next to Burnham Station.

In July last year it took three rescue crews several hours to free a racehorse after its horsebox got stuck.