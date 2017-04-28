Tree thieves steal 10 conifers in Burnham

Tree thieves struck in the dead of the night in Burnham on Monday and stole 10 eight-foot tall newly planted conifers.

The trees were uprooted and stolen from the external perimeter of a garden located at the junction of Green Lane and Britwell Road.

They had only been planted at the weekend and were pulled up by their roots, leaving a trail of mud on the pavement.

The thefts took place between 10pm and 8am.

Thames Valley Police has confirmed the incident and is asking for help locating the stolen trees. If anyone has any information please phone the police on 101 and quote Crime Number 43170118433.