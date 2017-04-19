16-year-old suffers serious head injuries after being punched and kicked in Burnham

A 16-year-old boy suffered serious injuries after he was punched and kicked by another boy in Burnham on Thursday.

The grievous bodily harm incident took place at 6.30pm in a park in St Peter's Close.

The victim was involved in an altercation with a boy and suffered serious head injuries. He was taken to Wexham Park Hospital and has since been discharged after having surgery.

Investigating officer, Det Con Chris Downs of Local CID, based at Aylesbury, said: "It is believed that there were a large number of young persons at the park at the time of the assault. The victim is believed to have fled the scene running up to the High Street near Tesco.

"Anyone who may have witnessed the incident should get in touch via the Thames Valley enquiry centre on 101."