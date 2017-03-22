'Good' rating for Burnham Grammar School after latest Ofsted inspection

Burnham Grammar School has maintained its Ofsted rating after receiving another ‘Good’ report during last month’s inspection.

There was praise for the practices and hard work of staff and students at the Hogfair Lane school where the report noted it was able to see the pride and confidence the students have in their school, as well as the positive atmosphere created in which the pupils wish to learn.

It received the same rating at its last inspection in 2012.

Headteacher Dr Andrew Gillespie said: “I am extremely proud that the tireless work of staff and students and the significant progress that the school has made since the last inspection was highlighted by Ofsted.

“They have highlighted so much of the exemplary practice that makes Burnham Grammar unique and which, as they stated, ensures our students are ‘confident, self-motivated, keen to learn and not afraid to make mistakes’.”

In the report, which was returned to the headteacher on Wednesday March 15, the inspectors identified numerous successes throughout the popular school including ‘excellent subject knowledge of teachers’, ‘the robust systems in place to track the progress that pupils are making’ and ‘examples of high quality guidance to pupils on how to improve their work, enabling them to build their skills and deepen their knowledge and understanding’.

However the report also noted that improvements are needed so that ‘there is greater consistency in the quality of teaching so that all teachers share the highest expectations of what pupils can achieve and pupils make rapid progress’ and that ‘a higher proportion than currently of pupils who are disadvantaged make more than expected progress so they catch up with their peers’.