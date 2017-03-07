Teenage boy assaulted by two men at youth football game

A 15-year-old boy who was playing in a youth football game at Burnham FC was assaulted by two men on Sunday afternoon.

The victim was playing for Lambourn FC's under 16 side against Burnham's youth team at The Gore, in Wymers Wood Road, when an altercation took place in the second half.

The boy was assaulted by two men and suffered bruising to his chest and injuries to his face and leg.

He was treated in hospital but has since been discharged.

PC Matt Styles, investigating officer said: “We would be keen to hear to anyone who was at the match and witnessed the altercation to contact us.”

Call PC Styles on 101 quoting URN 1250 5/3 or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.