Storm Doris: Trees down in Maidenhead, Burnham and Bisham

Storm Doris is causing some disruption in Maidenhead, Burnham and Bisham as strong winds hit the area.

A fallen tree has blocked Green Lane in Burnham. Police are at the scene and drivers are being urged to seek alternative routes.

A tree also fell in Grenfell Road in Maidenhead this morning, blocking part of the road. This has since been cleared.

There are also reports of trees down in Marlow Road, Bisham, and Henley Road in Burchetts Green, and a '40' tree' is reported to be blocking the road in Bannard Road, Maidenhead.

Transport for Buckinghamshire said it received 25 reports of trees down this morning, mainly in the south of the county.

Residents wishing to report fallen trees in Bucks should call 01296 382416 instead of using social media

Let us know about fallen trees and any other disruption by tweeting @MaidenheadAds or emailing jamesp@baylismedia.co.uk