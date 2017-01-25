Dog walker finds dead rabbit in bag

A dead rabbit was found in a bag near the entrance to Burnham Park in Stomp Road last week.
The animal was found by a dog walker who called the RSPCA.
An RSPCA spokeswoman later confirmed that although it was a domestic rabbit they suspect it had escaped and was involved in a collision with a car on the road, rather than any foul play.
