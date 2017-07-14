Fifield man jailed for sexual assault of child

A jury found a man from Fifield guilty of the sexual assault of a child today (Friday).

Marius Balint, 34, Of Forest Green Road, was tried and sentenced for one count of the sexual assault of a child under 13 at Reading Crown Court.

The offence took place in February this year.

He was given a 32-month prison sentence, added to sex offenders register for life and given a Sexual Harm Prevention Order (SHPO).