Firefighters called to rubbish fire at travellers' site in Fifield Road

Firefighters had to put out piles of burning rubbish at a travellers' site in Fifield Road.

Crews from Maidenhead and Windsor attended the scene at about 7pm last night (Friday).

By the time they arrived, the travellers had left the site and firefighters had to use hose reels to extinguish three piles of burning litter.

They stayed there for about an hour and a half making the site safe.