Rolf Harris a free man after jury fails to reach verdict

A jury has been discharged after failing to reach a verdict in Rolf Harris’ trial over four indecent assault charges today.

Harris, 87, had been facing a retrial at Southwark Crown Court over three of the counts, and one new charge of indecent assault. Harris had denied all of the charges.

The Crown Prosecution Service has confirmed it will not be seeking a further retrial, meaning the entertainer, who lives near Bray, is a free man after being released from prison midway through his trial.

He had previously been jailed for five years and nine months in 2014 after being found guilty of separate indecent assault charges.

In a statement made through his solicitor Daniel Burke outside the court today, Harris thanked his legal team and added: "Above all i would like to thank my wonderful friends and family who supported me and [his wife] Alwyn during this difficult period."