Rolf Harris trial: Colleague says he ‘categorically never’ witnessed inappropriate behaviour

A former musical director who worked alongside TV entertainer Rolf Harris described him as 'Mr Show Business' at his trial at Southwark Crown Court earlier today (Tuesday).



Barry Booth appeared in the witness box wearing a chequered tweed blue jacket as he recalled his more than 25-year relationship with Mr Harris.

He described how Mr Harris would spend time signing autographs but had a different persona off stage than on.



When asked by defence QC Stephen Vullo whether Mr Harris would sign autographs for people in less formal situations he replied: "That's why they call it show business, he would become his act again and he was Mr Show Business."



Mr Harris, of Bray, is facing retrial over three charges of indecent assault brought against him at a trial in January and February of this year - and one new charge of indecent assault.



Another defence witness and former tour manager, Ken Jeacle, worked for Mr Harris for about ten years from about the mid-1980s. He said Mr Harris' fans were ‘very important’ to him.



When asked by Mr Vullo if he had ever witnessed anything inappropriate he replied ‘categorically never’.



Mr Harris entered the court wearing a blue suit and navy and red squared tie. Mr Vullo, defending, had earlier indicated that the 87-year-old will not be giving evidence.



A third witness and band member of one of the alleged victims said he did not witness anything of concern at the time of the alleged incident.



Prosecution QC Jonathan Rees asked: "Are your recollections sketchy at best?"



He replied: "No, I remember the Lyceum [a theatre in London where the assault allegedly took place] and Rolf Harris was there."

The trial continues.