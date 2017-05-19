Fri, 19
Sat, 20
Sun, 21
SECTION INDEX

Rolf Harris returns home after prison release

Staff reporter

Reporter:

Staff reporter

0
Rolf Harris applies for permission to appeal against conviction for 12 indecent assaults

Rolf Harris has returned to his home near Bray following his release from prison this morning.

The entertainer began a trial at Southwark Crown Court over three alleged indecent assaults and one new charge of indecent assault at the start of the week.

The 87-year-old, who denies the charges, was told this week he would be released from prison to attend the remainder of the trial in person.

Harris was jailed in July 2014 for five years and nine months. 

The trial will continue on Monday.

Comments

Most Shared

Most Commented

Top Ten Articles

© Copyright 2016 Baylis Media Limited All right reserved