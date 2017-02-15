CPS seek Rolf Harris retrial over sexual offence charges

The Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) has confirmed it will seek a retrial of Rolf Harris after a jury was unable to reach verdicts on some of the indecent assault charges the star faced.

The jury was discharged last week after it was unable to reach verdicts on four of the eight charges against the entertainer.

Harris was found not guilty of three indecent assault charges, and one alternate sexual assault charge, after almost a week of deliberations at Southwark Crown Court and a three-week trial.

The 86-year-old was on trial for allegations spanning a 30-year period beginning in 1971.

Yesterday (Wednesday), the CPS confirmed it will seek to try Harris, formerly of Bray, for three of the charges where verdicts were not reached, along with a new, fourth count of indecent assault.

A CPS spokesman said: “This decision was taken after consideration of all the matters set out in our legal guidance on seeking re-trials when a jury has failed to agree on a verdict.

“The Crown Prosecution Service reminds all concerned that criminal proceedings against Rolf Harris remain active and that he has a right to a fair trial.

"It is extremely important that there should be no reporting, commentary or sharing of information online which could in any way prejudice these proceedings.”