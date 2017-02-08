Rolf Harris found not guilty of sex assault charges

Former Bray-based entertainer Rolf Harris has today been found not guilty of three charges at his latest sex assault trial.

The jury returned its verdicts after almost a week of deliberations and a three-week trial at Southwark Crown Court.

However, the jury was unable to reach a verdict for four charges and has been discharged.

Harris was also found not guilty of one count of indecent assault yesterday.

The 86-year-old stood accused of seven counts of indecent assault, and one alternate charge of sexual assault spanning a period of 30 years beginning in 1971.

Harris was jailed in 2014 for five years and nine months after being found guilty of separate indecent assault charges and is still serving his term.

A decision will be made later this month whether to pursue the charges the jury failed to reach a verdict on.

A Crown Prosecution Service spokesman said: "We are considering the position carefully and will make a decision on whether to apply for a retrial on the remaining charges in due course."

Updates to follow.