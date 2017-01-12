Rolf Harris trial: Jury hears NSPCC phone call from alleged victim

A phone call made to the NSPCC by a woman who alleges she was indecently assaulted by Rolf Harris was played on day two of the star's latest trial today.

The alleged victim contacted the children's charity in July 2014 as Harris, formerly of Bray, was awaiting sentencing following his first trial, where he was convicted of 12 counts of the offence.

She claims Harris put his hand up her skirt at an event in London in the seventies.

The new trial at Southwark Crown Court heard she explained to the call handler that the alleged incident had been on her mind 'for years', and how during the Jimmy Savile scandal she told colleagues and bosses she suspected Harris would be next.

Harris, who is appearing via videolink for age and health reasons, was slumped to one side in his chair wearing grey suit and light blue tie as he listened to the recording.

He faces seven fresh counts of indecent assault, and one alternate charge of sexual assault spanning a period of 30 years beginning in 1971.

One of the alleged victims was as young as 12, while the oldest was 42.

Cross examining the witness yesterday, Stephen Vullo QC questioned why she failed to mention a family member was also at the event, who could back up her claims.

Mr Vullo asked: “You've not airbrushed him out because he's not willing to support your allegations?”

“Not at all”, she said.

It was suggested in court that financial difficulties combined with coverage of the first trial may have provided a motive for the woman in making the accusations against Harris.

The woman denied the suggestion and replied: “No, I work full time.”

The trial continues.

More from the trial:

Rolf Harris jury told of previous convictions as new indecent assault trial begins