Rolf Harris jury told of previous convictions as new indecent assault trial begins

Disgraced former children's entertainer Rolf Harris allegedly assaulted a 12-year-old girl, a blind woman and several teenage schoolgirls, a court in London heard today.

Southwark Crown Court heard how Harris, who lived in Bray, is accused of seven counts of indecent assault, and one alternate charge of sexual assault spanning a period of 30 years beginning in 1971.

One of the alleged victims was as young as 12, while the oldest was 42.

Harris was allowed to appear via video link, as a result of his age and health, and was wearing a dark suit and grey tie.

The 86-year-old bearded former Animal Hospital presenter looked relaxed as the charges were read out against him.

In an unusual move, on opening, prosecutor Mr Jonathan Rees, QC told the jury of seven women and five men about Harris' previous trial and subsequent imprisonment.

Harris continues to maintain his innocence in respect of all 12 previous offences and pleaded not guilty to the eight fresh charges.

Each of the new alleged victims contacted the NSPCC or police in the wake of the widespread publicity of the first trial.

Facing the jury Mr Rees said: “Most if not all of you will recognise Mr Harris as someone who, for well over 50 years, has been an artist, popular entertainer and television presenter of international standing.

“However, on July 4, 2014, following a trial that received widespread publicity, Mr Harris was convicted of 12 offences of indecent assault."

Referring to the new trial, he said: "One notable feature of the case is that none of these assaults is alleged to have happened in private.

“Whether it was Mr Harris celebrity status that apparently made him so brazen is something that you may wish to consider.”

The earliest charge of indecent assault relates to alleged events at a youth music festival that was held at the Lyceum Theatre in London over two days in July 1971.

The court was told the alleged victim, who was 14 at the time, recalled Harris looking at her in a 'smirky way' and putting his hand up her skirt as she approached him for an autograph while her parents were present.

In another charge, Harris allegedly assaulted a blind and disabled woman at a hospital after telling her: “Has anyone told you what a good looking woman you are?”

The court heard Harris attacked the woman after taking his wobble board and didgeridoo to perform at the hospital.

The trial continues.