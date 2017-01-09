Jury selected for Rolf Harris indecent assault trial

A jury has been selected for the trial of Rolf Harris.

The Australian musician, who lived in Bray, appeared by video link at Southwark Crown Court today, where he faces seven charges of indecent assault and an alternate charge of sexual touching.

He is alleged to have carried out attacks on victims aged between 12 and 27 between 1971 and 2004.

In March, Harris, appearing via video link, pleaded not guilty to all counts at Westminster Magistrates’ Court.