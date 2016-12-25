Fire crew attends Christmas Eve chimney fire

Firefighters were called out to a chimney fire on Christmas Eve.
A crew from Maidenhead attended the scene in Hibbert Road, Bray, at about 6pm and were there for two hours, making the chimney safe.
Nobody was hurt, and Maidenhead Fire Station urged people to get their chimneys checked to ensure they are not a fire risk.
