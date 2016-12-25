SECTION INDEX

Fire crew attends Christmas Eve chimney fire

comments 0
Firefighters tackle garage fire in Maidenhead

Firefighters were called out to a chimney fire on Christmas Eve.

A crew from Maidenhead attended the scene in Hibbert Road, Bray, at about 6pm and were there for two hours, making the chimney safe.

Nobody was hurt, and Maidenhead Fire Station urged people to get their chimneys checked to ensure they are not a fire risk.

 

Comments

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on

Characters left: 1500

Most Shared

Most Commented

Photo Galleries

Top Ten Articles

Update: Man dies following M4 crash

Update: Man dies following M4 crash

The crash, which took place at about 7am today (Thursday), involved three vehicles. One man sadly died as a result of the collision and his next of kin have been informed.

© Copyright 2016 Baylis Media Limited All right reserved