Woman, 38, dies following A308 crash

Police are appealing for witnesses after a car crash on the A308 last week left a 38-year-old woman dead.

At about 10.20am on Wednesday, a black Vauxhall Corsa, which was heading towards Maidenhead, and a blue Nissan Qashqai, which was heading in the opposite direction, collided close to the Hyde Farm junction, just under a mile from the Bisham Roundabout.

Both occupants of the Corsa, a 38-year-old female driver and a nine-year-old girl, sustained serious injuries and were taken to John Radcliffe Hospital in Oxford.

Yesterday, the woman died in hospital, but the girl has been discharged.

The three occupants in the Qashqai, which included a woman in her fifties, who was driving, and two 17-year-old boys, attended Wexham Park Hospital with minor injuries.

The incident is now under investigation by officers from the Joint Operations Unit for Roads Policing, a Thames Valley Police spokeswoman said. There have been no arrests.

Investigating officer Police Constable Emma Wallis, from Roads Policing, based in Taplow, said: “I would like to speak to anyone who witnessed the collision who has not already given details to the police or anyone who saw the vehicles travelling shortly before the collision.

“If you have any information which could assist our investigation please come forward and speak to police.”

Anyone with any information should call 101 quoting URN 416 26/7.