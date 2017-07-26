Wed, 26
Police called to 'serious collision' on A308 at Bisham roundabout

Will Taylor

Reporter:

Will Taylor

Police were called at 10.21am today to a report of a collision on the A308 at the Bisham roundabout.

Two cars were involved in a ‘serious collision’, a Thames Valley Police spokeswoman said.

Two people from one car were taken to the John Radcliffe Hospital in Oxford, and two people inside the other vehicle were taken to Wexham Park Hospital.

The A308 been shut in both directions between the A404 and Lee Lane, and police officers, alongside fire and the ambulance service, have been in attendance.

Police advised motorists to use alternate routes.

