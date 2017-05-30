Boyzone to play Royal Windsor Racecourse

Boyzone will play a summer gig at the Royal Windsor Racecourse.

The Irish group are set to take to the stage on Saturday, August 26, and tickets are due to go on sale on Friday.

Formed by X Factor judge Louis Walsh in 1993, they went on to record 20 UK Top 40 singles, including six number ones.

Simon Williams, executive director of the racecourse, said: "We are absolutely delighted to bring Boyzone to Royal Windsor Racecourse, they are a fantastic band and I’m sure they will prove very popular.

"They will make sure that we are able to see off the summer in some style."

Visit www.windsor-racecourse.co.uk to find out more.