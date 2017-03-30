Lamb National heading to Ascot Racecourse

Racegoers will be hoping they can fleece bookmakers at this year’s lamb national at Ascot Racecourse.

The course will conclude the jumps season with its Spring Family Raceday on Sunday.

As well as seven races and countryside activities including a working dog demonstration, an animal petting farm and falconry and duck displays.

Children will also be able to try their hand at pony riding.

Everyone can look forward to the highlight of the day when six Herdwick sheep will race over mini fences in between racing.

For more information www.ascot.co.uk/Spring-Raceday or call 0844 346 3000.