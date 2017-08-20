Man rescued from car after M4 crash near Maidenhead

Firefighters rescued a man who was trapped in his car when it came off the M4 this afternoon.

Crews from Slough, Windsor and Maidenhead attended the incident on the westbound carriageway between junction 7 and 8/9 at about 2.15pm.

One lane was closed while emergency services were on the scene.

The Vauxhall Astra became stuck under bushes which firefighters first had to clear before using a stretcher to take the man out of the car through the boot.

He was conscious and was taken by road to hospital. An air ambulance was called by was not needed.

Firefighters left the scene after about 45 minutes.