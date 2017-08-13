Six-year-old trapped in tree rescued by firefighters

Firefighters had to use the Jaws of Life to free a six-year-old who got stuck in a tree today.

A crew from Maidenhead was sent to a holiday park in Hurley, off Shepherds Lane, at about 11am after the girl’s leg became wedged between two branches while she was climbing.

Using the rescue equipment, which Maidenhead Fire Station recently took delivery of along with a new fire engine, the team was able to free the youngster in about half an hour.

She was given oxygen and treated at the scene by paramedics, although it is not known whether she was taken to hospital.

Maidenhead fire station commander Lincoln Ball praised her bravery in the situation and added such rescues are just one of dozens of services provided by firefighters as well as tackling blazes.