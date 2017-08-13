Holyport blaze thought to be arson according to police

02:26PM, Sunday 13 August 2017
Police are investigating a suspected arson in Holyport.
Officers from Thames Valley Police were called to Stroud Farm Road at about 2.35am today following reports of a bin fire.
No one was injured and no arrests have been made.
Call police on 101 with any information.
