Holyport blaze thought to be arson according to police

Police are investigating a suspected arson in Holyport.

Officers from Thames Valley Police were called to Stroud Farm Road at about 2.35am today following reports of a bin fire.

No one was injured and no arrests have been made.

Call police on 101 with any information.

