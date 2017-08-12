Lane closed for overturned grain truck in Maidenhead town centre

An overturned grain truck in the centre of Maidenhead has forced police and firefighters to close one lane of the Castle Hill roundabout.

Thames Valley Police was called at about 3.30pm after the vehicle left the road at the corner of Bad Godesberg Way and Frascati Way.

Two police patrol cars and three fire engines were on the scene, with the left lane heading towards Maidenhead Railway Station and Braywick partially closed to traffic.

The footpath between the Boy and the Boat statue, in Maidenhead High Street, and West Street has also been shut due to the seed spill.

No one was injured and the Highways Agency is working to clear debris.

UPDATE 5.47PM:

Fire crews from Maidenhead and Langley were called to the scene at about 4pm following reports that a person was trapped in the spilt grain.

An engine from each station was sent out, as well as a heavy rescue unit from Tilehurst.

Roadside railings were cut away to allow firefighters to search, but no one was found.