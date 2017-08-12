Maidenhead Bridge reopens following fear for welfare incident

10:56AM, Saturday 12 August 2017
Maidenhead Bridge had to be closed for a fear for welfare incident last night.
Officers from Thames Valley Police were called to the scene at about 10.15pm following reports of concerns for a man.
The road was reopened at about 12.30am today.
The man involved was not injured.
Comments
Most Shared
Most Commented
Top Ten Articles
Two people died following a three-car crash near the Legoland roundabout in Windsor last night.
Two Slough men who launched an ‘unprovoked attack’ on a man and a woman in Maidenhead town centre have been sentenced to four and a half years in prison.