Maidenhead Bridge reopens following fear for welfare incident

Maidenhead Bridge had to be closed for a fear for welfare incident last night.

Officers from Thames Valley Police were called to the scene at about 10.15pm following reports of concerns for a man.

The road was reopened at about 12.30am today.

The man involved was not injured.

