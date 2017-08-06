Forlease Road cordoned off following crash involving police car

A section of Forlease Road had to be cordoned off today (Sunday) following a crash involving a police car.

The collision, involving a police car and a Honda, happened at 1.53pm.

Police cordoned off the scene and were swiftly joined by paramedics from the South Central Ambulance Service as well as crews from Maidenhead Fire Station.

Firefighters had to cut a door off the Honda to free the female driver, who was believed to be in her 40s.

She was able to walk away from the car, assisted by paramedics.

Both cars have been recovered and the road has now reopened.