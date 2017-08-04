Marlow woman who died after A308 crash is named by coroner

12:55PM, Friday 04 August 2017
A Marlow woman who died after a crash on the A308 has been named by the Berkshire coroner.
Clare Smith, of Newton Road, died in Oxford’s John Radcliffe Hospital earlier this week.
The 38-year-old was travelling towards Maidenhead in a black Vauxhall Corsa on Wednesday, July 26, when it collided with a blue Nissan Qashqai heading in the opposite direction near the Hyde Farm junction, about a mile from the Bisham roundabout.
An inquest was opened and adjourned on Wednesday.
A nine-year-old girl who was also in the Corsa was also taken to the John Radcliffe but has since been discharged.
The driver of the Qashqai, a woman in her 50s, and two 17-year-old boys who passengers, were taken to Wexham Park Hospital with minor injuries.
Anyone with information should call police on 101.
