Fri, 04
20 °C
Sat, 05
18 °C
Sun, 06
18 °C
SECTION INDEX

Marlow woman who died after A308 crash is named by coroner

Marlow woman who died after A308 crash is named by coroner

A Marlow woman who died after a crash on the A308 has been named by the Berkshire coroner.

Clare Smith, of Newton Road, died in Oxford’s John Radcliffe Hospital earlier this week.

The 38-year-old was travelling towards Maidenhead in a black Vauxhall Corsa on Wednesday, July 26, when it collided with a blue Nissan Qashqai heading in the opposite direction near the Hyde Farm junction, about a mile from the Bisham roundabout.

An inquest was opened and adjourned on Wednesday.

A nine-year-old girl who was also in the Corsa was also taken to the John Radcliffe but has since been discharged.

The driver of the Qashqai, a woman in her 50s, and two 17-year-old boys who passengers, were taken to Wexham Park Hospital with minor injuries.

Anyone with information should call police on 101.

Comments

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on

Characters left: 1500

Most Shared

Most Commented

Top Ten Articles

© Copyright 2016 Baylis Media Limited All right reserved