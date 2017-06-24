Boy taking taken to hospital after jumping from bridge in Cookham

A boy who jumped off a bridge into a stream in Cookham last night is in hospital after suffering neck and back injuries.

The 14-year-old had to be taken to Wexham Park hospital after leaping from Fleet Bridge into Strand Water where it crosses the Pound, at about 6.30pm.

According to firefighters, the youngster had been with a group of boys and had been pulled from the water by the time they arrived, and was unconscious.

A water rescue unit and two other crews from Buckinghamshire and Milton Keynes Fire and rescue Service were joined by crews from Maidenhead and Slough.

After stabalising him and getting him on a stretcher they were able to take him up to the main road and hand him over to paramedics.

Watch manager Che Scott, of Maidenhead Fire Station, said; “Our advice is don’t go jumping off a bridge into water you don’t know the depth of.

“We don’t advise jumping off bridges at any time.”