Petition calling on Theresa May to resign signed by 400,000

A petition which calls on Theresa May to step down as Prime Minister has gathered more than 400,000 signatures.

The petition on change.org was started by a ‘Winston Churchill’ and titled ‘Stop the DUP and Tories Forming a Majority Government’.

It outlines ‘a list of DUP stances’ and closes with: “Theresa May should resign. This is a disgusting, desperate attempt to stay in power.”

Prime Minister and Maidenhead MP Mrs May kept her seat in Thursday’s general election with a 26,457 majority.

Mrs May’s office did not wish to comment on the petition.

View the petition at change.org/p/may-out-no-coalition-with-the-d-u-p.